WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff On How Goldberg Should Handle A Final Match

Ever since Bill Goldberg's WWE contract expired in 2022, his in-ring future has been largely questioned within the wrestling world. At one point, it was reported that Goldberg was looking to self-promote an international retirement tour, an idea he recently discussed on "Busted Open Radio." Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been outspoken in the past about why an international tour would be a bad idea for Goldberg and he reinforced this sentiment on "83 Weeks." Bischoff feels that Goldberg should instead set his sights on the United Kingdom to perform one last time and receive a proper farewell.

Advertisement

"The wrestling community in the UK is so strong," said Bischoff. "That would be my first choice if I was promoting it or I was Bill Goldberg would be the UK."

In addition to the UK's strong wrestling following, Bischoff acknowledged that Goldberg's tenures with WCW and WWE have resulted in him being well-known in the UK. "Bill Goldberg has a tremendous footprint in the UK based on his time in WCW and all the things he did on 'Nitro' and certainly his most recent run in WWE," said Bischoff. "You know he has a massive amount of equity in the UK and you know the market is there."

While the destination for his final match is currently unknown, Goldberg himself has acknowledged a desire to wrestle one last time. First, he will have to undergo stem cell treatment for an injury he sustained in 2016.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription