Nic Nemeth Compares Wrestling For WWE At Madison Square Garden To Cashing In MITB

Nicknamed "The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden remains a popular host location for events across the landscapes of music, entertainment, sports, and, of course, professional wrestling. On June 28, MSG presented "WWE SmackDown." Before the action unfolded, though, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth delivered some valuable advice to the WWE roster members that had yet to experience the electric atmosphere of MSG — one that Nemeth compares to a highlight moment of his career.

"First and foremost, remember your times," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "But we all say 'screw it' because we go, 'Okay, we'll all hit our times, we'll leave the time for the main event.' You get out there and you just feel it. It's not that you're doing extra things to just fill time, you're just caught up in an aura. It's somewhat similar to [when] I cashed in Money in the Bank, and I'm making my way down the ramp. And for a second you're like, 'I'm working, I'm working,' and then you go, 'Whoa!' I'm feeling like these little needles all over my body from the fans, and it really is something special."

"... Take a second and just breathe it in," Nemeth continued. "Pretend you're not at work for 10 seconds. Just look around and go, 'This is the place where all these special moments went down, and now I'm part of one.'"

For some, last week's episode of "SmackDown" marked yet another return to Madison Square Garden. For others, such as Blair Davenport, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill, it signaled their debut appearance in the historic New York venue. In the case of Stratton, specifically, it also brought forth a pathway to the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

