Thunder Rosa Discusses How Rhea Ripley's Wedding Affects WWE's Judgment Day Storyline

As we know, professional wrestling represents two sides of a coin. On one side, you have the scripted story, or what we know as kayfabe, and on the other side, the real-life version of the wrestlers you admire. The question that reigned on everyone's minds during the most recent episode of "Busted Open" is how much believability will remain between fans with the obsessive on-screen love triangle between Ripley, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and the current WWE Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, following the announcement of Ripley's real-life marriage to former WWE star and current AEW athlete, Buddy Matthews.

Advertisement

For the former NWA and AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, she believes that fans can continue hanging off the edge of their seats with this ferocious love affair while realizing that the feelings shared on television do not match the romantic feelings felt by these three in real life.

"We're not in the 'super kayfabe' like we were in the 1980s or '90s. I feel like some people understand this as a work, and some don't understand it as a work," Rosa stated. "Kayfabe, I believe in some aspects, is almost dead unless they have real heat. Everyone handles their personal life differently. Some people love to put everything out [on display]. Others chose not to put everything out. I still think it's going to work. You can always have a side piece."

Advertisement

Although cautiously optimistic, reports are circulating that Ripley could return to in-ring action sooner than expected. Following a successful title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, Ripley had to vacate her Women's World Championship immediately after due to a shoulder injury in April.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.