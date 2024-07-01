Hulk Hogan Says This Star Can Raise The Bar For All Of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been keeping his eye on the current generation of Superstars, and one in particular has stood out to him. While speaking to "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Hogan said that he's been impressed by "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, and he believes that he's on a level of his own.

"I think Cody has worked real, real hard to carve a niche out for himself. I think he deserves to be exactly where he's at. He's cool, calm, and collected, very methodical, and I think he's got some serious, serious longevity. I love his work. I love his work. He's doing a really great job up there, and I've seen some really good stuff with him and Seth [Rollins], some really believable stuff, and it looks like he's on to greatness. I think he could raise the bar for the whole WWE."

Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion since ending Roman Reigns' monumental run at WWE WrestleMania 40. It appears that the promotion is positioning him as its top babyface, and Hogan hopes that WWE sticks with him for a while as he's the type of performer who elevates others as well.

"The American Nightmare" isn't the only current performer who's impressed the "Hulkster" either. Hogan believes that "WWE Raw" star Bron Breakker has the potential to be the next "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or The Rock, noting that he boasts an it factor that could take him to the mountaintop down the line. Of course, only time will tell if Hogan's prediction comes true.