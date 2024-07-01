Zack Sabre Jr. Looks Back On Matches With 'Pervert' AEW Star Bryan Danielson

The feud between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. has spanned multiple continents and companies, with both men evenly matched after four singles matches against each other. However, time is winding down on Danielson's full-time career, but Sabre Jr. knows that he needs to have one more match with the "American Dragon." When asked at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum where the fifth match may take place, Sabre Jr. initially joked about it happening in the North Pole. However, he knows it will happen eventually, simply because of who Danielson is as a person.

Advertisement

"I know Bryan says he's winding it down, but he's a pervert," Sabre Jr. said. "In a wrestling sense, that's not against his character...We at least have to have one more match in England. I mean obviously Bryan, I've said this countless times, but when I wrestled with Bryan for the first time in England in front of a pub in front of 50 people when he had no idea who I was and he gave me so much. It kickstarted my entire career, and I can never repay the debt to him outside of trying to break all his limbs. So I'm yet to tap out Bryan Danielson, so we have to have one more match where he lets me try."

Danielson won their first meeting at an independent event in England back in 2008, before Sabre Jr. got his win back during the 2009 16 Carat Gold tournament in Germany for wXw. Their third clash took place over 14 years later at AEW WrestleDream 2023, where Danielson defeated the NJPW star in his home state. However, when the "American Dragon" traveled to NJPW in February 2024 for their fourth encounter, the Englishman got the win.

Advertisement

Please credit AEW when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.