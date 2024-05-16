AEW's Bryan Danielson Comments On Life After Full-Time Wrestling, Pride In His Career

As has often been the case during his AEW tenure, Bryan Danielson is gearing up for another grueling battle, as he, FTR, and Darby Allin (replacing Eddie Kingston) are set to defend AEW's honor against The Elite in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing. It will likely be Danielson's final Anarchy in the Arena match as well, as the wrestling legend has been consistent about 2024 being his last year working a full schedule.

Advertisement

Danielson continued that consistency when sitting down with "The Wrestling Classic Show," discussing not only the end of him being on the road full-time, but what level of involvement fans can expect from him in wrestling afterward.

"To me, it's my last time as a full-time wrestler," Danielson said. "And I honestly don't...I don't want wrestling to be one of my top priorities anymore, in the sense of getting in the ring and doing it. Like, helping maybe with stuff on the backend of it, I'd love to do that if that's something AEW is interested in. But the idea of...because it's not just 'Okay...well you can do a couple matches a year.'

"But if you do that, especially with my history of injuries and that sort of thing, you have to keep your body ready all the time, because you can't just go from guy who walks around on the street to doing [this], especially with fan expectation. So to me, I don't think Tony likes this answer, but..it be fun to just show up at a DEFY show, unannounced, and then just wrestle, right, where people are just happy to see me and I don't have to do anything that's going to hurt my body too much."

Advertisement