Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston Join Forces With FTR Against The Elite On AEW Dynamite

The final two members of "Team AEW" for Double or Nothing's Anarchy in the Arena match made their presence known at the end of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson appeared to back up FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood against The Elite. Earlier in the night, Kenny Omega made the Anarchy in the Arena match announcement from a hospital bed after being laid out both in the ring and backstage by the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

Following "Dynamite's" main event, The Elite came out and said the show doesn't end until they say it's over. Okada had a message for Omega, and told him to get well soon. The Young Bucks then fired shots at AEW President Tony Khan, who they put on the shelf with a Tony Khan Driver a few weeks ago. The Young Bucks accepted the fact that Omega made the match for Double or Nothing official, but said FTR would never find two other teammates before the pay-per-view.

FTR's music then hit and they said they found two guys to join Team AEW. Kingston's music hit first, and he was followed by Danielson, who hadn't been seen on AEW TV since being defeated by Will Ospreay at Dynasty. Team AEW made their way to the ring to stare down Team Elite. All eight men started brawling and officials had to break it up as the broadcast went off the air.

The Young Bucks and Danielson were involved in last year's Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, a match that pit the Bucks alongside "Hangman" Adam Page and Omega against Danielson and the Blackpool Combat Club. At the event in 2022, Danielson suffered an injury in the same match that kept him out of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He sustained a concussion and was on the shelf for two months.