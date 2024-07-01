AEW Star Mercedes Mone Explains How She's 'Reclaiming' All Her Wrongs

AEW Forbidden Door proved to be a successful night for Mercedes Mone, as the former Sasha Banks defeated CMLL's Stephanie Vaquer to capture the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Appearing during the post-show media scrum last night, Mone explained why the Forbidden Door victory means so much to her.

Advertisement

"Last year, I was supposed to come for this title, and everything just kind of slipped out of my hands," Mone said. The former WWE star stated that, following her injury, she felt like she was in "the Upside-Down" from the Netflix TV series "Stranger Things."

"Then I signed to AEW, where the best wrestle, made my in-ring debut, and captured the TBS Championship, baby. And now, here I am, reclaiming all my wrongs, and now I am the New Japan STRONG Women's Champion."

Mone praised her Forbidden Door opponent, calling Vaquer the greatest luchador she's ever been in the ring with. The TBS/NJPW STRONG Women's Champion also called attention to a large bottle of tequila gifted to her by actor George Clooney, who Mone called her "best friend." Looking back on her AEW run, Mone feels good about the progress she's made in such a short time.

Advertisement

"Here I am as a double champion and I feel better than ever," Mone continued. "I'm so excited for my career here in AEW, because I feel like I'm really just getting started. The best is yet to come, because this is where the best wrestle, and I am one of the best in the world. So I feel amazing."

Following Mone's major victory last night, AEW mainstay Britt Baker made her long-awaited return from injury. Baker confronted Mone during the show, giving the two stars a clear direction heading deeper into the summer.