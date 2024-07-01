Dave Meltzer Says These Two WWE Stars Shouldn't Be On The Same Show

The Bloodline attacked Paul Heyman on the June 28 edition of "WWE SmackDown" after he declined to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his "Tribal Chief." As such, it seems like only a matter of time until Roman Reigns returns to the blue brand's weekly show to address the current situation within the camp. However, Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Radio" believes that this could have negative effects too, as it would mean that both Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes risk being overshadowed.

"In reality, they probably shouldn't be on the same show," Meltzer said. "Roman Reigns is obviously going to be bigger than he never was before." According to the journalist, Rhodes might be best suited for "Raw" as he and Reigns eclipse other stars in the popularity department.

Meltzer and his co-host Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE has strong babyfaces across both brands at the moment, comparing Reigns and Rhodes to this era's "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While it seems that Reigns will be focused on the Bloodline when he returns, he might also have unfinished business with "The American Nightmare." Rhodes ended Reigns monumental Undisputed WWE Championship run at WrestleMania 40, and the "Tribal Chief" hasn't been seen since then. While there might be risks to having both wrestlers on the same brand, the prospect of having two stars of this magnitude on "SmackDown" does have the potential to create some interesting scenarios.

