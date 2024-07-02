Backstage News On Natalya's WWE Raw Status As Contract Speculation Continues

A report from Fightful Select just before "WWE Raw" began tonight indicated that Natalya is not backstage for the show in Boston and there were no plans to feature her on this particular episode. Sean Ross Sapp delivered the news, which comes in the midst of rumors surrounding Natalya's contract, which was previously reported to be expiring "this summer."

Advertisement

According to the report, while the two sides have been engaged in extension talks, Natalya's absence tonight shouldn't necessarily be taken as an indicator of those talks breaking down, or that she has re-signed. Sapp when on to say that WWE sources expressed hope that the surefire Hall of Famer would remain with the company but there was no definitive word as to whether or not she has come to terms on a new deal as of yet.

With AEW a feasible destination should Natalya decided to move on from WWE, it makes sense that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has previously made reference to both Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson in interviews and the report from Sapp notes that both talent and staff in AEW have rallied for adding Natalya, who debuted on WWE television in 2008.

Advertisement