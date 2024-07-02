Video: WWE Shares Hilarious Tribute To Kayla Braxton After Final SmackDown Appearance

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton has ended her time in WWE, deciding to leave the company she's worked for since 2016, and the company found a humorous way to celebrate her eight-year tenure.

In a video on WWE's YouTube channel, Braxton tries to make a big, emotional deal of her exit from the company, only for her various co-workers to be more than excited for a workplace free of her. In the video, The Miz calls Braxton out for manufacturing the sentimental goodbye cup she said she arrived with to the arena.

She also has a donut spooked out of her hands by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who managed to scare Braxton before he was expelled from the Bloodline on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," as well as self-deprecating interviews with superstars like Nia Jax and LA Knight. The video ends with WWE Women's Champion Bayley listing all of the reasons she and the rest of the women's roster won't miss Braxton and then carrying Braxton away, celebrating the long-time interviewer's departure.

Braxton reportedly opted to leave the company as she could tell the company was transitioning into focusing on Cathy Kelley and Jackie Redmond as lead backstage interviewers. Braxton has relocated to Los Angeles, where she is looking for work outside of the pro wrestling business, outright shooting down rumors that she was bound for rival promotion AEW like many WWE releases, and making it clear she was no longer interested in continuing in wrestling broadcasting in any capacity.

