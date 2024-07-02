MJF Explains Why He's Not Immediately Pursuing AEW World Title Upon Return

After returning to AEW at Double or Nothing, many wondered how MJF would fit in the AEW World Championship picture. MJF seemed to have his eye on Will Ospreay before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but since Ospreay's loss to Swerve Strickland, it seems the former champion will have to find a different path back to the title he previously held.

With Strickland on a roll at the time of writing, even MJF knows he has to be careful when plotting his way back to the top of AEW. During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Friedman explained his current thought process.

"I know how to pick my spots. Right now is not the time. I know when the time is. Right now it's not. Swerve is on a goddamn roll ... The guy is absolutely locked in. He's next level right now. Do I want to deal with him at the moment, when he's 100% and I am still healing from a shoulder injury? Do you think that's bright? I'm a man that picks my spots. Everyone else in this company is dumb. Everyone in this company works hard. Working hard is for suckers. It's stupid. I work smart," declared "The Salt of the Earth."

Friedman admitted he doesn't like Strickland as he sees wrestling in a completely different way to how he does, while also claiming that he hates Ospreay more. However, he made it clear that he will get his championship back at some point in the future, but for right now, it's Strickland's time. MJF was seen keeping an eye on the match between Strickland and Ospreay at Forbidden Door, but it remains to be seen which star he was analyzing.

