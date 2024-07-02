Zack Sabre Jr. Says Lack Of Respect For This AEW Star Is Idiotic

Zack Sabre Jr. flew the NJPW flag strongly at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30 as he defeated Orange Cassidy in a match which was a year in the making. The two men crossed paths at the 2023 edition of the show when Cassidy defended his AEW International Championship against Sabre Jr., Katsuyori Shibata, and Daniel Garcia. But this time around, the Englishman proved he is better than Cassidy.

Now that he has shared the ring with Cassidy on two separate pay-per-views, Sabre Jr. knows what he is about, and despite having his critics due to his laid-back persona in the ring, Sabre Jr. defended Cassidy at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum. He stated that people should respect the former AEW International Champion more.

"To beat Orange Cassidy is massive for me," Sabre Jr. said. "Not only for it to be my first AEW pay-per-view victory. I think if there's anyone disregarding how talented Orange Cassidy is at pro wrestling, they're a f**king idiot. So it's massive for me.

Sabre Jr. admitted that he felt at ease, and even liberated, in the ring with Cassidy as there was no pressure to bend to the will of someone else's style; he and Cassidy could wrestle the match they wanted because no one else would be able to replicate them. He then rounded off by saying that his war with Cassidy isn't over yet.

"Everyone should have known how skilled Orange Cassidy was. Like, he wasn't just keeping up with me, he was outdoing me at multiple occasions, and then just luckily — I'm the best technical wrestler in the world — so I got him in the end. But it was a little bit dicey a couple of times," said the English star.

