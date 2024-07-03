Video: Daniel Garcia Explains Why He 'Deserves' AEW International Championship

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in the books, AEW fans will now turn their attention to the upcoming "Beach Break" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on July 3, but it seems as if Daniel Garcia has been eyeing up the show long before anyone else. Garcia is set to challenge Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship in Chicago, who will be coming off his first singles loss of his AEW career at the hands of Swerve Strickland in the Forbidden Door main event.

Garcia wasn't booked on the Forbidden Door card, but was seen watching on from the skybox. As the AEW crew was ready to load out all of their equipment, cameras caught up with Garcia to see how he was feeling heading into this Wednesday.

After watching one of the greatest main events in #AEW history, Daniel Garcia is ready to TAKE his moment! Did you miss the #ForbiddenDoor PPV? Order it right now@GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/iPALA2lTme — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2024

"Will Ospreay, I have you this Wednesday. I was hoping it was going to be for the World title and the International title. But you couldn't get the job done, so now I've just got to take your International title from you," warned Garcia. "Don't get me wrong, you guys deserved that main event. I wasn't on the card, and you guys deserved the main event. I promise you do. But I think, maybe, I deserve something, too, and I think I deserve the International title at this point. All of my lost opportunity that I've had at AEW, it's all my fault. I take full accountability for every opportunity that I've lost. But I promise you, I'm not losing another one."

The former ROH Pure Champion rounded off by saying that he has had sleepless nights and dreams of holding AEW gold but said that it will all be worth it because he feels like he needs the AEW International Championship more than Ospreay.