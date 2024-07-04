TNA's Joe Hendry Recalls How Match Against WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Came Together

TNA star Joe Hendry has revealed how he ended up facing Kurt Angle in WhatCulture Pro Wrestling (WCPW) back in 2016.

Hendry, in his recent appearance on "Insight," remembered the sequence of events that led him to face Kurt Angle, early in his pro wrestling career. The TNA star said that when he faced Angle, he was a part of WhatCulture Pro Wrestling, which had gained in popularity. He recollected how a social media reply to a fan where he named Angle as his dream match caught the eye of the Olympic gold medalist.

"I look back at this and I'm like how on earth did I have the balls to pull this off?" he said. "A fan asked me, 'What's your dream match?' And I thought and I answered it, saying, well, just like a one-off match and I went Kurt Angle and I tagged him thinking nothing of it. Kurt Angle DM'd me, in 2015. He says, 'Listen, I've heard your name, I've seen a couple things,' 'cause I think at that point I'd done like my first like viral entrance. I came to the ring to 'Wrecking Ball' but I came to the ring in a zorb as Henry Ball. And so Kurt said, 'I know who you are and you're not ready yet. But maybe one day you'll get the match,' and I was like, 'Wow!'"

The match, held at the Refuse To Lose show, was won by the Hall of Famer, and Hendry discussed how he ultimately brought Angle to the show.

