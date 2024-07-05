WWE Legend The Undertaker Explains Why He Feels Bad For Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels have both had storied careers, but certain fans will always define the two by that singular moment known to the wrestling world as the "Montreal Screwjob." On "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker mourned this unfortunate truth, having witnessed the ugliness of Survivor Series 1997 transpire firsthand. "It's just one of [those] situations. Really unfortunate," 'Taker said. "They both had such great, stellar careers, phenomenal careers. And you get asked about one political hit job ... I guess it's great for the marks to talk and argue about ... but I feel bad for Shawn and Bret."

At Survivor Series 1997, Hart was unceremoniously duped into dropping the WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels, a double-cross that left Hart harboring resentment for a long time. It wouldn't be until years later when Vince McMahon attempted gestures of goodwill toward "The Hitman," starting first with a phone call following his stroke, and later a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2006. Hart and Michaels eventually made amends when Hart returned to the company in 2010 to build a WrestleMania storyline. Hart would even mend fences with Earl Hebner, the referee during the match, and supposedly one of a handful of individuals "in the know" of what was going to happen.

"I'm friends with both [Shawn and Bret]. I think the world of both of those guys," 'Taker said. "I'm glad everybody's kind of in a different spot now. But it really sucked that had to happen."Matt Lyda, Undertaker's co-host, commented that after the "Montreal Screwjob," discerning viewers could pick up on Hart's lack of enthusiasm after joining rival WCW. "If he doesn't get hurt, you never know what happens," 'Taker said. "But when your heart's not in something like that, it's tough, man."

