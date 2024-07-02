Dave Meltzer Thinks This Star Will Likely Get Hired After Showing At AEW Forbidden Door

One of the most talked-about matches coming out of AEW Forbidden Door this past weekend was Mercedes Mone wrestling Stephanie Vaquer, with the title vs. title match impressing in the ring and leading to a memorable angle with the return of Britt Baker. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared some praise for Vaquer's performance on the show.

"I thought Stephanie looked better than Mercedes ... as far as just wrestling," Meltzer said. "Mercedes looked good, but I thought Stephanie looked better of the two. ... This Stephanie Vaquer is a lot more confident and a lot better [of] a wrestler than ... she was a year ago."

Though she's currently with CMLL, Vaquer may be seen elsewhere in the near future, as Meltzer believes the wrestler will receive offers from multiple companies in the wake of her performance at Forbidden Door. The podcast host stated that there's currently strong demand for women who are "really freaking good" in the ring, and Vaquer showed she can perform at the highest level.

"Whether it's AEW or WWE, I think that that's happening," Meltzer continued. "For WWE, the negative is — I don't know that her English is good enough. I know she can speak English, but I don't know if it's good enough, and they grade you on that."

Vaquer got her start in her home country of Chile, along with traveling up to Mexico to wrestle there. Over the last five years, Vaquer has made a name for herself with appearances in CMLL, NJPW, Stardom, Ice Ribbon, and more. If Meltzer's assessment is correct, Sunday's match against Mone could result in the next step up in Vaquer's career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.