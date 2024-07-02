TNA Champ Moose Discusses Opportunities In WWE NXT Crossover

Over the last several weeks, "WWE NXT's" crossover with TNA continues to grow stronger, with both Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian making surprise appearances in the #1 Contender Battle Royal for Trick Williams' NXT Championship, as well as TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace challenging Roxanne Perez at Battleground for the NXT Women's Championship. However, another TNA star has now expressed interest in appearing on the brand. Speaking with "Gabby AF," TNA World Champion Moose went into detail about wanting to get the call from WWE to make an appearance in the near future, while also describing how excited he was for his TNA colleagues who got the opportunity to debut on "NXT."

"It's a big deal for TNA, it's a big deal for the guys who have been lucky enough to make that crossover and do stuff with them. I don't know much about it, I try not to look into those things and get my hopes up or think much about it but just whenever it happens, if it happens ... I'm happy for my friends with Jordynne and Joe who has gotten a chance to do stuff with them. They did great, I mean like look at Joe, overnight star after his appearance and Frankie by the way I miss calling him, he's a good friend of mine and so I try not to think about it. I try not to put my hopes up, I just do what I do until hopefully I get a call."

Moose also mentioned Williams and Oba Femi as two wrestlers in "NXT" that he'd love to step in the ring with, specifically mentioning that Femi would be a special match for him due to both men sharing the same heritage.

