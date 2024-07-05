WWE HOFer Arn Anderson Shares His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

With a career (both in and out of the ring) spanning more than four decades, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson remains a first-hand witness to many of wrestling's all-time greats. Which four sit atop his Mount Rushmore, though? On a recent episode of the "ARN" podcast, Anderson provided an answer.

Advertisement

"You have to go [Ric] Flair. Anybody that doesn't give [Hulk] Hogan credit for changing the marketing and the way people view the business at that time, you have to go there. I think you got to put Ricky Steamboat because seeing him was special, was so incredible. That fourth spot, I guess just because of, and to this day he's given credit for this contribution, selling, Ricky Morton ... Here's a guy, Ricky Morton, who looked 12 years old, but he would bring emotion into his selling in the match that no matter who the heels were, they had heat."

Of the four faces etched on Anderson's proverbial Mount Rushmore, Ricky Morton is the only one active competitor, having most recently wrestled at the PW Mid South's Rock N Roll event alongside his son, Kerry Morton. Morton, of course, is also a former rival of Anderson's, as the two repeatedly faceoff in tag team matches pitting The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Morton and Robert Gibson) against different variations of The Four Horsemen, which included both Anderson and Flair. Anderson shared the ring with Hogan and Steamboat on a number of occasions as well, with the former notably meeting him in a War Games match at the 1996 WCW Fall Brawl event.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.