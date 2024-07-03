Johnny Knoxville Teases Toronto Appearance Heading Into WWE Money In The Bank Weekend

It doesn't seem like Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has ever truly taken his eyes off former rival, "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville, following their Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38, where Knoxville picked up the victory after hilarity ensued in their match. Knoxville and Zayn could be reuniting, or renewing their feud, at Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada this weekend. Knoxville posted a selfie to his Instagram story on Tuesday, showing himself standing in front of a screen at the Los Angeles airport. The screen shows a delayed flight heading to Toronto.

Zayn shared a screenshot of Knoxville's story on his X account, saying "WTF IS THIS" on the post. Zayn quoted a previous post about his comedy show taking place on Thursday at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, titled "WWE Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto Comedy Show." In the initial post, Zayn said he had just finalized the show's lineup, likely alluding to the fact Knoxville will be a part of the show, rather than in the ring at Money in the Bank, where Zayn will defend his title against Bron Breakker.

Zayn and Knoxville had a feud that oftentimes blended storyline and reality ahead of their WrestleMania match, with Zayn appearing at red-carpet events Knoxville attended. Their Anything Goes match featured everything from Helluva Kicks to a giant hand slapping Zayn, stopping him in his tracks, to appearances from Knoxville's fellow "Jackass" stars. Knoxville got his WrestleMania moment in victory when he trapped Zayn in a giant mousetrap to get the win.

