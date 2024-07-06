Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Won't Dish Dirt On WWE Walkout With Naomi

Mercedes Mone has touched on her WWE departure and explained why it was the right move for her.

In an interview with "WFAN," the AEW star said she wouldn't be going into the circumstances behind her walkout from WWE with Naomi. "Everybody wants the tea on that drama. But you're not going to get it. Unless you buy the book maybe 10 years later," she joked.

Advertisement

When pressed on why she felt the time was right to leave, Mone said that she needed to grow and prove that there was more to be done.

"I wanted to be the CEO of my own life," she said. "There was a light source that just came into my heart that day, was like, 'You know what, you got to do what's right for you, and what's happening right now at this moment is not right. So you've got to take your life in your hands and go make it happen, go make your heart happy, go let them know that what they're doing right now is wrong and show them,' and I did. And I had to let them know I am the right one that you messed with that day."

Mone pointed to her position today to highlight how leaving WWE was the right choice. "One of the highest-paid women in women's wrestling history. I get to do so much of my dreams because of that day that I walked out and trusted my heart."

Advertisement

At Forbidden Door, Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer to capture the NJPW Strong Women's Openweight Championship as well as retain her TBS Championship, adding a third title to her resume since walking out of WWE in 2022. "The CEO" was somewhat upstaged after her Forbidden Door victory by the returning Britt Baker, and it appears Mone might have another marquee challenger on the way.