Lex Luger Looks Back On Babyface Turn After The Narcissist Gimmick In WWF

Lex Luger was one of wrestling's most natural heels, with audiences more keen on booing the star than cheering for him. After joining Vince McMahon's WWF, following a successful run as "The Narcissist" in WCW, McMahon attempted to turn him into a babyface as the company's biggest stars like Hulk Hogan aged, and McMahon needed a new top talent.

Dropping his narcissist gimmick, Luger donned American flag gear and hopped on a tour bus, known as the Lex Express, to travel the country. He received a massive push through the change, but explained on an episode of "Lex Expressed" that the switch happened very abruptly, and McMahon already had it all planned out.

"I was blindsided by it," Luger explained. "Vince called me into his office and laid it out. I actually almost thought he was kidding me because I just gotten into the narcissist character, putting a lot of steam on me with that. I was like, 'Are you serious? Like, go from a narcissist in front of mirrors to red, white, and blue and all that?' He goes, 'Yup...' I did the corporate headquarters, thinking back, and a launch, we had all the staff out in the parking garage when I drove off on the bus, my first appearance, it was a matter of days. I had to tell my family, I'm not going to be there all summer, pretty much."

Fans supported him during a feud against Yokozuna but quickly began to lose interest. Luger eventually returned to WCW after inquiring about a comeback following the end of his contract with McMahon's company. He famously showed up on the first episode of "WCW Nitro," the same night he also appeared on taped WWF programming.

