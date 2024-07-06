Former WWE Talent Dijak Looks Back On When He First Joined Promotion

Former WWE Superstar Dijak has magically got his first name back since leaving WWE as Donovan Dijak is looking to storm the independent scene and wider wrestling world over the next few months. Dijak recently left WWE after nearly eight years, following WWE's decision to not renew his contract.

Now that he is a free agent, Dijak has looked back on his WWE tenure as a whole to find both the good and the bad in it. During a recent interview with "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, he recalled not being used for around six months after he signed due to coming in at the same time as a lot of other top independent talent at the time. Once he did manage to get on TV, he was a little surprised to see what name had been picked for him.

"I was standing in Full Sail and the tron was coming up with the thing and it flashed up and said Dijak, and I was like, 'Oh, just Dijak,' and then it slid down and said Chris and I was like 'urgh.' My real name is Chris but almost nobody calls me Chris."

Dijak eventually settled on the Dominik Dijakovic name, before being repackaged into T-Bar in the Retribution stable, and eventually landing on just Dijak. However, adding extra syllables to his name was something that he was a bit confused by.

"The thought process being that I have a Croatian heritage," Dijak said. "We were having conversations about, 'How can we make this sound more European?' The thought process being like a Stipe Miocic kind of thing. I thought seven syllables was way too long for a WWE name, but that's what was kind of presented to me."

