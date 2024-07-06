WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Says He'd Never Want To Do This Match Stipulation

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase accomplished a lot in his career as "The Million Dollar Man," from creating his own championship to managing many stars within the company. DiBiase completed his most recent run with WWE in its developmental brand, "WWE NXT," performing alongside the likes of Cameron Grimes and LA Knight, both who vied for the resurrected Million Dollar Championship in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in June 2021.

Despite competing in the ring for almost 20 years, DiBiase recently explained on an episode of "Everybody's Got A Pod" that climbing a ladder to win a title is something he would have never wanted to do in his career.

"I've never been in a ladder match and again, I don't think that I would ever want to be a ladder match," DiBiase laughed. "Nah, I've been in a steel cage match, I've been in a chain match, where you're chained to each other and things like that. I've been in a Texas Deathmatch, been in a lot of that. But I've never been in a ladder match, and it's kind of like, god bless the guys that are willing to go do that."

"The Million Dollar Man" wrapped up his in-ring career in 1993 after winning the World Tag Team Championships with Stan Hansen in All Japan Pro Wrestling. He announced his retirement and returned to the States after injuring two cervical discs in his neck. He returned to the WWF at the Royal Rumble in 1994, featuring in a commentary role before creating his Million Dollar Corporation stable, "purchasing" contracts of wrestlers like IRS, Nikolai Volkoff, King Kong Bundy, and the 1-2-3 Kid.

