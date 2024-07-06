Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says This Longtime WWE Talent Should Be In The Hall Of Fame

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2011 after having a career that saw him win the 1988 Royal Rumble, multiple championships across the United States, and become a pop culture icon with his trademark 'Hoooooo!' cry crossing over into the mainstream. Since his induction, the WWE Hall of Fame has typically been reserved for performers who had decorated careers, but Duggan feels like one man who wasn't all that successful should get the credit he deserves.

Advertisement

During a recent edition of the "The Hacksaw Hour" podcast, he was asked if long-time WWE talent Steve Lombardi, better known by some as The Brooklyn Brawler, should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I sure do," Duggan said. "I think Lombardi had a great career. He stuck around through so many different talent management changes–talent relations I guess they call it ... I mean Lombardi is a survivor. People go, 'Well, he was never champion.' Well, no s**t, it's not real brother. Stuck around a business that's hard to stay around five years. I mean how many guys have five-year careers? Who had a 20-year career in the business? Yeah, you've got to give Lombardi credit. Like him or hate him, or say he did this or he did that, he did The Brooklyn Brawler, he did all kinds of gimmicks, but he made himself useful and stuck around the business, so yeah I think he should be rewarded I sure do."

Advertisement

Lombardi himself has even commented on a possible Hall of Fame induction, stating that he won't be losing any sleep if it doesn't happen. But he knows that his legacy in the wrestling business will eventually land him in the Hall of Fame at some point.

Please credit "The Hacksaw Hour" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.