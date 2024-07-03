WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Assesses Prospects Of Recent Departures

At the end of June, WWE found themselves with two fewer men on their roster. Ricochet told WWE management he was unwilling to renew his contract, and conversely, WWE management informed Dijak that he would not be receiving another one. Now free agents, Booker T weighed in on both men's potential landing spots on his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

Advertisement

"I think Ricochet is one of those guys who'd fit into somewhere like AEW," Booker said. "When he goes into the ring, he is gonna be looking for a five-star match ... I just think that's his mentality, to go out and perform, and perform at that highest level that he possibly can and go out there and create some magic in the middle of the ring." Given Ricochet's history with Will Ospreay overseas, it's reasonable to believe Tony Khan might want to recreate that magic under his own banner. Signing Ricochet for a marquee match during All In at Wembley Stadium in August remains a possibility, although both parties have remained quiet about any negotiations that have taken place.

As far as Dijak, he is slated to next perform for Beyond Wrestling on July 4 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Booker wouldn't be surprised if he wound up in AEW as well, but thinks a different direction makes more sense for the former Retribution member. "Would [AEW] be a great spot for him to land and make some money? Of course it would," Booker said. "But I do see Japan as a great spot for him to actually press the reset button. Really create that monster and go on a hell of a run ... as far as a guy that was putting it all together, I really felt like Dijak is a guy that'd make any roster better."

Advertisement

Please credit The Hall of Fame when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.