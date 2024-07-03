Bully Ray Invokes Popular Song When Discussing Wyatt Sicks Segment On WWE Raw
The Wyatt Sicks continue to intrigue both fans and wrestling veterans with every week that goes by. Currently, the faction is playing mind games with Chad Gable, and are causing the star to become paranoid. Bully Ray gave his take on the latest Wyatt Sicks segment during "WWE Raw," and explained why it reminded him of the 2010 hit song "Pumped Up Kicks," on "Busted Open Radio."
"I believe you cannot go wrong with what they're doing, because it is left up to interpretation," Bully said. He made clear even he doesn't know what he's currently seeing with the storyline, but he likes it. Following this, he explained why he feels like the story could be compared to the aforementioned song by Foster The People, which became famous for being an upbeat song about gun violence and school shootings.
"When I heard the song, it sounded like this catchy, upbeat, surfery, pop song that I always found myself like bopping my head and stomping my foot to, like this is a cool song," he recalled. "I really like this song; until I read the lyrics one day, and I realized what it was really about, and I was like 'Whoa!'"
The Wyatt Sicks would be better off debuting in-ring at WrestleMania 41, according to Bully Ray
Despite largely being praised, there are some concerns regarding the Wyatt Sicks angle, with many initially wondering if Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) might be taking advantage of Bray Wyatt's legacy — in fact, this was a topic during his first interview with Uncle Howdy. Bully reflected on the same concern, questioning whether Dallas is trying to get a rub off of the Wyatt name. "Are you trying to get the rub off of Bray, because Bray was a bigger star than you?" However, he quickly pointed out that he has no idea whether that might become part of the story, since even he's struggling to process it all.
"Sometimes, in these stories — especially like this — it goes so deep that I might not even catch it," Bully said. "This goes beyond the realm of wrestling psychology and psych and character and how to draw money and what to do to get heat and how to be loved — this is very different." Bully also described it as watching a movie, and harkened back to Triple H recently calling WWE a "movie about a sport."
It's currently unclear when the members of the Wyatt Sicks will get into the ring, but according to Bully he's in no hurry to see them compete until the story is laid out. "We're gonna build to a debut match at WrestleMania based on characters that came out of the Fun House and the brain and the mind of Bray Wyatt? Sounds great to me."
