Bully Ray Invokes Popular Song When Discussing Wyatt Sicks Segment On WWE Raw

Despite largely being praised, there are some concerns regarding the Wyatt Sicks angle, with many initially wondering if Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) might be taking advantage of Bray Wyatt's legacy — in fact, this was a topic during his first interview with Uncle Howdy. Bully reflected on the same concern, questioning whether Dallas is trying to get a rub off of the Wyatt name. "Are you trying to get the rub off of Bray, because Bray was a bigger star than you?" However, he quickly pointed out that he has no idea whether that might become part of the story, since even he's struggling to process it all.

"Sometimes, in these stories — especially like this — it goes so deep that I might not even catch it," Bully said. "This goes beyond the realm of wrestling psychology and psych and character and how to draw money and what to do to get heat and how to be loved — this is very different." Bully also described it as watching a movie, and harkened back to Triple H recently calling WWE a "movie about a sport."

It's currently unclear when the members of the Wyatt Sicks will get into the ring, but according to Bully he's in no hurry to see them compete until the story is laid out. "We're gonna build to a debut match at WrestleMania based on characters that came out of the Fun House and the brain and the mind of Bray Wyatt? Sounds great to me."

