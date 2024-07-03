Video: WWE's Jaida Parker Puts NXT Women's Roster On Notice After Street Fight Win

Last night on "WWE NXT," Jaida Parker and Michin opened the show with a thrilling street fight, featuring a wide range of weapons used by both wrestlers. Parked walked away victorious following Michin's victory over her last month, and in the hours after her match, Parker sat down for a brief post-show interview to make it clear she intends to plow through anyone else that stands in her way.

EXCLUSIVE: @Jaida_Parkerwwe welcomes the NXT Universe to the Jaida Parker era after her Street Fight victory over @MiaYim. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7ncR0jVHWw — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2024

According to Parker, last night's brutality was just a small sample of what she's capable of dealing out. The 25-year-old ran through a list of everything she did to Michin during their match, which included almost ripping her fingers off, before putting the rest of the brand's roster on notice.

"Michin messed around and found out," Parker said. "This is not the HBIC era anymore. This is Jaida Parker's era."

Parker made her TV debut during last year's WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, losing to Karmen Petrovic in the first round. Despite that, Parker was immensely grateful for the opportunity, and it seems the company has taken notice. She's been on the ascent in 2024, joining Out The Mud and picking up wins against Gigi Dolin, Fallon Henley, and Brinley Reece.

The street fight from yesterday's "NXT" was Parker's longest singles match to date, giving the young star an opportunity to show off what she's capable of. Based on her comments after the show, Parker believes she has plenty more to show the WWE audience, and the company seems to be gaining confidence in Parker as well.