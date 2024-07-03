Photo: WWE's Roxanne Perez Poses With NXT Title, Shares Grim Outlook For Opponents

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is definitely enjoying her very own "reign of terror," and has steamrolled most of the women's locker room on the brand, as well as TNA's reigning Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace. Perez recently took to social media to pose with her championship belt, and send a stern warning to anyone who still believes they can stand up to her. "may god have mercy on my enemies, cause I won't"

may god have mercy on my enemies, cause I won't ✩ pic.twitter.com/P5ZX9CrRXV — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) July 3, 2024

Perez's next opponent will be Lola Vice, who gets her shot at the NXT Women's Championship during the upcoming Heatwave event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Things between the two competitors have been steadily becoming more and more intense, and during this week's episode of "WWE NXT," they had a promo standoff in the middle of the ring, where Vice made her motives for capturing the title clear. Only time will tell whether or not Perez bests the former MMA fighter, but based on her social media post, the NXT Women's Champion has no fear of clashing with Vice.

Interestingly, Perez's ambitions aren't ending with "NXT" and being the face of the brand, as in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," she made her intentions to meet Grace at TNA very soon. According to Perez, she had dreamed of crossing paths with the TNA Knockouts World Champion since her days on the Indies. However, when reflecting on her title, she says it means everything to her, and it's her life. With such deep convictions, Vice will have an uphill battle come Heatwave, if she's serious about dethroning Perez.

