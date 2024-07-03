Dijak Clarifies Quote About WWE Main Event Match Being A 'Death Sentence' For Him

Former WWE star Dijak had quite the controversial exit from the promotion last week, after many fans were under the impression that he would finally make a breakthrough on the main roster after reinventing himself in "WWE NXT." Dijak notably released a letter on social media explaining what happened with WWE, and has since commented on his time there, like describing his utilization on "WWE Main Event" as a "death sentence." This comment came during an interview with Fightful, and the internet seemingly took it the wrong way, leading to Dijak himself clarifying what he meant on X. "Guys I'm not saying the show is a death sentence. I'm saying for ME in THIS SPECIFIC SCENARIO, I knew what it meant."

Guys I'm not saying the show is a death sentence. I'm saying for ME in THIS SPECIFIC SCENARIO, I knew what it meant. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) July 3, 2024

Following this, another fan responded to Dijak and called him a "down to earth dude" who isn't trying to badmouth WWE like some of the promotion's former employees have done over the years. The star then caught wind of his defense, confirming the fan's assessment and questioning why his words have been twisted like that. "WWE isn't bad. That quote is literally my own internal thoughts and feelings about my situation that ended up being 100% correct. I shared my distress and fears about losing my job with the world and they s**t all over me for doing so. Think about that, then think about why."

WWE isn't bad. That quote is literally my own internal thoughts and feelings about my situation that ended up being 100% correct. I shared my distress and fears about losing my job with the world and they shit all over me for doing so. Think about that, then think about why. https://t.co/cqKrEF0a6N — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) July 3, 2024

It remains to be seen if Dijak will find his place in another major promotion following his WWE departure, but Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the star has many prospects, and urged fans not to worry about his next move in the industry.