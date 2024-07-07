AEW Star Mercedes Mone Details When She Fell In Love With Wrestling

Despite debuting for AEW earlier this year, Mercedes Mone has been in the wrestling industry since 2010, competing in several different promotions before joining "NXT" in 2012 and eventually finding success in NJPW after her 10-year stint with WWE. In a recent interview on "Hot 97," the current TBS Champion revealed what kickstarted her love for wrestling.

"I fell in love with wrestling when I was 10 years old," Mone explained. "I was living in Iowa, we had no cable, no money, no nothing and I just remember scrolling through the channels just going through, I'm like okay I see wrestling's on, I'm like what is this? My mom came into my room was like, 'Turn that off this is terrible, blah, blah, blah you don't want to watch wrestling.' So I turned it off, went to my brother's room the next door, I'm like let's watch this and I was just instantly hooked ... ever since I was 10 the moment I laid my eyes on wrestling I had nothing but wrestling dreams 24 hours Day."

Mone also revealed that Eddie Guerrero was the first wrestler she watched in the ring that night and felt an immediate connection to his character while also explaining that the former WWE Heavyweight Champion was her inspiration and the reason she fell in love with wrestling. Mone has paid numerous tributes to Guerrero, from special attire to using some of his signature moves and taunts.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hot 97" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.