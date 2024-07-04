Why Eric Bischoff Says AEW Needs To Be Careful With MJF

MJF returned to AEW just over a month ago at Double or Nothing after being written off television at World's End last December where he lost his AEW Championship to Samoa Joe. However, since coming back MJF seems to have dropped the Burberry scarf while also showcasing a unique attitude onscreen. On "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained that he's unsure if he's drawn towards MJF since returning last May and also described how the evolution of his character feels overbearing.

"In a general sense, it's the way he's presenting his character. It feels wobbly to me," Bischoff explained. "I feel like I'm getting a little bit of the original MJF character that got over in the first place but now I'm seeing this evolution even visibly, his ring attire, there's this change in him and I don't know why and I'm not sure I like it ... I'm not saying I don't want to see MJF's character evolve, I do but I don't know if I like this evolution yet and it's being forced. I feel like it's being forced, that's it."

Bischoff also explained that he's been asking himself why he doesn't feel as excited about MJF as he used to and believes that it's the transition of his character that makes him uneasy about how AEW will present the former AEW World Champion going forward.

MJF had a major shift on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," attacking fan favorite Daniel Garcia and bloodying the popular star after inadvertently costing him his AEW International Championship opportunity against Will Ospreay.

