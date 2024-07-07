WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Looks Back On Working With Cameron Grimes In NXT

WWE legend Ted DiBiase has discussed his storyline with Cameron Grimes on "WWE NXT," and why WWE wanted to bring him in.

DiBiase appeared a few times on WWE's developmental show in 2021, featuring in segments with Grimes, as well as bringing back the Million Dollar Championship to WWE. In a recent edition of his "Everybody's Got A Pod" show, he recalled what WWE told him before putting him in a storyline with Grimes.

"I mean, they gave me a call and this is what they told me, they said, 'Teddy, we've got this guy named Cameron Grimes and he legitimately, you know, I mean invested in the stock market and had a big hit and made a lot of money in a very short period of time. And they thought what a great story would be is like, you know, even though what happened was actually very real and it goes to his head now.' That's the storyline — it goes to his head and he just starts doing ... he starts acting like, you know, going and buying all this fancy stuff."

The Hall of Famer recalled a vignette with Grimes in a jewelry store, where he tried to sell him a diamond Rolex. He stated that he enjoyed being a part of the storyline on "NXT," with WWE also telling him that the story got over with the fans.

"I don't think they planned to do more than a couple of shows because it was just the uniqueness of, you know, them taking advantage of something that really happened and put me in there for a couple of weeks. Again, they told me it's getting over so well, we want to, you know, keep you on for a couple more weeks and so I said I can do that," said the Hall of Famer.