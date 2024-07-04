Booker T Weighs In On Zayn Vs. Breakker For IC Title At WWE Money In The Bank 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has provided his thoughts on Bron Breakker challenging Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank this coming Saturday. It's been just over two months since Breakker was called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft, and in that short period of time he's been able to defeat the likes of Ilya Dragunov and Ricochet, battle talent such as Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser, and earn himself his first shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker explained that he'd be interested in seeing Breakker dethrone Zayn for the title, but also feels that the former NXT Champion might not be ready to have that responsibility just yet.

"I wouldn't be mad, I'm wondering if he's ready for that yet you know, I wouldn't say everybody but a lot of guys like myself from that school is saying that Bron Breakker is the next big thing, he's the next star, he's the guy that looks to be getting ready to get the rocket put on him and send him straight to the moon. So I don't think this is one you want to screw up, it's not one you want to miss out on. If you're going to do it, do it, sink or swim ... give him the ball, let's see if he can run with it. That's the only way we're going to find out."

Booker continued by explaining how Breakker has wanted to be in this main roster position for a long time, and if he's successful in defeating Zayn on Saturday, he needs to prove to everyone that he's capable of rising to the occasion.

