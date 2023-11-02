Why Bully Ray Is Happy NXT Star Bron Breakker Hasn't Been Called Up To WWE Main Roster Yet

Many wrestling fans and pundits thought former "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker was headed toward a call-up during the 2023 WWE Draft. Breakker, however, was not drafted, meaning he'd stay on the "NXT" brand for now. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this outcome may have been a benefit for the second-generation performer.

"I'm happy that they're holding off on [calling up] Bron Breakker," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "If they have ideas to bring him up in the near future, I'd hold off 'til the Rumble. Bron is a second-generation wrestler. He has an amazing look. He has the it factor. He still has to develop more. He's still a bit one-dimensional to me, and that's fine. He's young, he's in the right place to develop, but if I'm bringing a young kid like that up, I want to do something with him that's truly going to stand out."

With the 2024 Royal Rumble event soon approaching, Ray laid out a scenario he believes will result in an impactful call-up for Breakker, beginning with an early placement in the men's Royal Rumble match. "I'm not suggesting that he wins the Rumble, but give Bron 10, 11, 12 eliminations," Ray said. "Make Bron Breakker the guy that has eliminated more guys in the Royal Rumble than anybody else before, despite being an 'NXT' guy. Now, you have given him an accolade that he can hang his hat on."

As it stands, Breakker has added two reigns as "NXT" Champion to his resume, the second of which lasted almost one year. After his second reign came to an end at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in April, Breakker competed in various feuds against the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and most recently, Mr. Stone, whom Breakker defeated on night two of "NXT" Halloween Havoc.

