WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Assesses What Jacob Fatu Brings To The Bloodline

Former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu recently debuted on "WWE SmackDown" alongside The Bloodline, where he attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during his match with Solo Sikoa in the main event, putting "The American Nightmare" through the announce table. The following week, Fatu also helped his brothers take out their wiseman Paul Heyman, also slamming him through the commentary desk. Fatu's onscreen appearances have been nothing but impressive thus far, leading WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam to provide his thoughts on the newest member of The Bloodline on his podcast "1 Of A Kind," explaining how the 32-year old is much more captivating compared to his brothers.

Advertisement

"He's so much more credible and intense and engaging and compelling than all the other guys, like he came out and just his intensity and everything like changed the whole vibe."

"The Bloodline" will participate in a six-man tag match at Money in the Bank this coming Saturday against Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, however it has yet to be determined which three members of the faction will be competing in the contest. WWE also announced that Sikoa, Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will all make an appearance on "SmackDown" this Friday from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement