AEW's Mercedes Mone Discusses Difficulties Of Getting To Film The Mandalorian

Outside of being a professional wrestler, Mercedes Mone has also immersed herself in the film industry, recently appearing in the 2023 movie "The Collective," and most notably playing the role of Koska Reeves in "The Mandalorian." Mone's first appearance on the show was in season 2, where she would take part in both the third and eighth episode. She would then reappear in season 3 to film two more episodes while also being called back to take part in the finale, however Mone herself has recently commented on the struggles between committing to the role of Koska Reeves while also playing Sasha Banks on "WWE SmackDown."

Speaking on "Hot 97," Mone described trying to balance WWE life with her acting career as "pulling teeth," and also complimented AEW's schedule for allowing her to fulfill all of her passions outside the ring. "I love WWE, but they tried so hard to not make me do 'The Mandalorian,' and put me on house shows when I was supposed to film, and it was pulling teeth just to get on that show, just to be a part of that show so these new doors of opportunity here at AEW, I have all the time in the world to go do acting and more and Tony will pick me up on the private jet."

Mone also referred to her match with Bayley in 2015 at "NXT" Takeover Brooklyn as the first time she knew her work couldn't be denied, and that future opportunities in film or acting would arise due to that match.

