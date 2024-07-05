Reason For WWE's Infamous 'Lockbox' Revealed

In the build-up to WrestleMania 32, it was revealed that the McMahon family has a secret lockbox, the contents of which were never revealed and the topic was dropped quickly, as were many aspects of the rushed build to Shane McMahon's Hell In A Cell Match against The Undertaker. A new Fightful Select report has revealed that the lockbox was essentially an ad-lib.

According to the report, McMahon added the stipulation to the WrestleMania match, which stated that Shane would win the lockbox's contents at the very last minute. Sources indicate that there were never any contents agreed upon, as the line wasn't even supposed to make air. The term "lockbox" had been a famously lampooned part of Vice President Al Gore's failed 2000 Presidential Campaign, immortalized in a famous "Saturday Night Live" sketch from that era parodying Gore's idea. Shane McMahon lost the match against The Undertaker, famously falling from the top of the cage and through a table in a moment that was safely designed to mimic Mick Foley's infamous 1998 fall.

Shane is no longer with WWE and has been the center of rumors lately, as AEW President Tony Khan said that the former WWE European Champion would be welcome in the promotion. The two parties have not been in direct contact, but McMahon has reached out to Khan through mutual acquaintances. Shane was spotted at LaGuardia Airport recently, conversing with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The two reportedly discussed the fledgling promotion, though details are scant.

