AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Confirms Recent Meeting With Shane McMahon

AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone has been enjoying life as a double champion following her big victory at Forbidden Door on June 30, and she even got to catch up with an old friend, as she reportedly bumped into Shane McMahon at a New York airport. While the topics of conversation that Mone and McMahon engaged in have been mere rumors at the time of writing, Mone herself opened up about her interaction with McMahon in her newsletter.

"After it all, by only the fates aligned — I walked into the airport, was in line by the bagel shop when I suddenly looked up, and there he was, just as surprised as I was. My first day being a double title holder and the first wrestler and former WWE Superstar I see is [Shane] McMahon ... come on, if that isn't the universe working in divine timing, I don't know what else it could be. I've always loved Shane. When we locked eyes, we both kind of looked at each other like 'IS THAT YOU?' Our faces lit up as we got to talking a bit and before he boarded his flight, he gave me his number ... the rest as they say [is] history or maybe a mystery!"

Rumors of McMahon and AEW potentially being linked have grown in recent weeks following an episode of Jim Ross' "Grilling JR" podcast where Ross believed that McMahon would not only be a good fit for the company, but Ross' co-host Conrad Thompson noted that McMahon had actually reached out to some AEW talents about potentially appearing, or at least trying to get to know a little bit more about the promotion.

