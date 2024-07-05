Bully Ray Sees 'Trish Stratus-Esque Potential' In This WWE Star

Trish Stratus is on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE women wrestlers, blazing a trail for future talent during the 2000s that makes her a revered figure to this day. Former TNA Champion Bully Ray believes there's a glimmer of WWE Hall of Famer Stratus's potential in one former WWE NXT Women's Champion.

"There is Trish Stratus-esque potential when it comes to Tiffany Stratton," Bully gushed on "Busted Open Radio." The WWE Hall of Famer believes Stratton will be able to get over with fans regardless of whether she wins Saturday's Women's Money In The Bank match, though there's one wrestler he feels could be more entertaining with it. "I also think Chelsea [Green] makes that briefcase more entertaining than any woman there."

Stratton made the jump to the WWE main roster after WrestleMania 40, following a well-received run as NXT Women's Champion, by which both fans and WWE management were impressed. Stratton had a small hiccup earlier this summer when she accidentally shared a fan video that was over-disparaging to Bianca Belair, but otherwise, Stratton has been on a track to the spotlight since receiving an outsized reaction at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth Australia earlier this year.

Stratus had initially been scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania 40, alongside her longtime rival Lita. It is not known why the segment was scrapped. Stratus last appeared at WrestleMania 39, where she teamed with Becky Lynch and Lita to take on Damage CTRL's Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai in a successful effort.