Two WWE Hall Of Famers Reportedly Pulled From WrestleMania 40 Segment

WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus were reportedly scheduled to be a part of a segment at WrestleMania 40.

"Fightful Select" has disclosed that the two legends were originally supposed to be involved in "The Show of Shows," but the plans were later scrapped. Both Lita and Stratus posted photos of them backstage at WrestleMania 40, but neither made it on screen for either night of the show. They did, though, feature in Bayley's backstage vlog, celebrating with the new WWE Women's Champion after she beat Iyo Sky on night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Lita and Trish both wrestled at last year's WrestleMania, where they teamed with Becky Lynch to face Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, and the two Hall of Famers were on the winning side. That match at the SoFi Stadium in California was Lita's last match in WWE, while Trish has had a string of matches, including a few against former tag team partner Lynch. Stratus hasn't closed the door on a WWE return, stating that she would consider it if she could offer something different to the fans. Lita, meanwhile, hasn't spoken much about potentially having another match, with her claiming last year that her match against Lynch in Saudi Arabia was akin to a retirement match.

While the two Hall of Famers didn't feature at WrestleMania 40 earlier this month, the show had a number of celebrity appearances, which included the likes of NFL players Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, social media star IShowSpeed, and rappers Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

