Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE Star Lola Vice's NXT Promo

Tommy Dreamer was impressed by Lola Vice's promo on the July 2 edition of "WWE NXT," where she came face-to-face with Roxanne Perez.

Dreamer, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," praised Vice's personal and heartfelt promo during her segment with Perez ahead of their match at "NXT" Heatwave.

"I loved that promo. Here's what I loved about it: Here's this tough woman, who told me their story and she starts breaking down the moment she talks about 'my mother getting sick.' I thought the end result was her mother passed away," said Dreamer. "And then when she said, 'I can't wait to call my mother to tell her that I made it,' while she's holding back tears ... 'cause here's a very, very tough woman who opened up on national television and is fighting back tears. I loved Roxanne Perez's interaction, where [she said] 'you're never going to get that phone call.' I thought that was a very, very real segment from somebody — and gave you her accolades [Perez to Vice]."

He added that he wasn't aware of Vice's MMA credentials before her appearance on "Busted Open" last year. Dreamer said that the emotion she showed on-screen felt very real and believes that the fans got behind Vice as a babyface in the promo, which Bully Ray didn't agree with. Dreamer stated that he liked the promo by the "NXT" star because she told her personal story to the audience.

"She got personal with us and that is hard to be open, honest, and vulnerable with your audience," said the ECW Original.

He declared that Vice will be the new "NXT" Women's Champion when she faces Perez at NXT Heatwave this Sunday, which if it happens, will be her first title in WWE.