WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Analyzes The Hardys' Time With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has provided his thoughts on The Hardys' time in AEW, speaking towards the lack of creative plans for both Jeff and Matt while also commenting on their departure from the company. Both Hardy brothers contracts recently expired with AEW, with Matt choosing not to resign in April and Jeff following suit two months later. Both men have already began to compete in TNA, where most recently the Hardys challenged The System for the TNA World Tag Team Titles. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker stated how the Hardys were under utilized in AEW, and it was a misstep to try to recreate the magic from their time in WWE.

"I think they were mismanaged, misused in AEW because they brought the Hardys in and they wanted to recreate the Hardys from when they first came in the WWE and were having ladder matches with the Dudleys and I just thought that was a bad move. The first thing Matt Hardy did was like dive off a scaffold or something, a forklift or something and damn near killed himself. I think the last thing Jeff Hardy was a part of was Sammy Guevara breaking his nose ... that experiment in AEW, it did not work out at all."

Booker also suggested that the Hardys are first-ballot Hall of Famers, and also has recently mentioned that he'd like to see both brothers return to WWE.

