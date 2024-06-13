Latest Backstage News On Jeff Hardy's AEW Contract Status, When He'll Be A Free Agent

Matt Hardy recently revealed that the All Elite Wrestling contract of his brother, Jeff Hardy, was set to expire in "mid-June or so." A new report has since provided an update on Jeff Hardy's AEW status, indicating that his respective deal will be up later this week.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Jeff's AEW contract will be coming to an imminent end, with the multi-time tag team champion currently on track to enter the free agency market on Friday, June 14. The report adds that despite the initial beliefs that AEW may extend Jeff's deal to account for previous injuries and various hiatuses, the company, as of Wednesday, had not exercised that option. As Jeff now prepares to leave AEW, he has reportedly attracted the attention of a notable prospect, that being TNA Wrestling, with whom Jeff previously worked for from 2004 to 2006 and later from 2010 until 2017. Given his history with, TNA Wrestling is said to be "naturally" interested in potentially bringing Jeff back to the brand.

Advertisement

Following another four year run with WWE, Jeff officially moved over to AEW in March 2022. There, Jeff reunited The Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt, while also occasionally wrestling in singles competition. Jeff's most recent in-ring appearance came on the February 16 episode of "AEW Rampage," where a Shooting Star Press from Sammy Guevara resulted in a broken nose for "The Charismatic Enigma." In the wake of this incident, AEW enacted concussion protocols, which was reportedly ignored by Guevara. As a result, Guevara was suspended from action for an undisclosed period of time.