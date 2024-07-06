Tiffany Stratton Addresses Controversial Instagram Post Ahead Of WWE Money In The Bank

Tiffany Stratton is currently both the professional favorite and the betting favorite to become this year's Ms. Money in the Bank, but as Toronto prepares to operate on Tiffy Time, unanswered questions regarding Stratton's May 2024 social media fumble loom over the head of the wildly successful superstar. Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2024, Stratton gave an interview to Adrian Hernandez where she cleared the air as it pertained to a questionable Instagram post that many fans have deemed inappropriate and racist.

Advertisement

"I didn't hear the audio," Stratton clarified. "I had it up for maybe 20 seconds, and I deleted it as soon as I heard the audio. It was an honest mistake."

The post in question — which Stratton reposted from a fan — featured footage of Stratton striking former WWE Women's Team Champion Jade Cargill, knocking her off the ring apron during a tag team match. The video is accompanied by an audio edit of the words "Black b****" as Stratton hits Cargill, who is Black. Stratton quickly deleted the post, but it had already made its rounds around the wrestling community.

Stratton reportedly received no internal punishment for the post and wrestled a losing effort against Bianca Belair three days later on "WWE SmackDown," but she didn't work another televised match after that for more than a month, which hadn't been typical in the weeks following her move from "WWE NXT" to the main roster. After returning to the ring on June 28 and qualifying for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, however, it seems Stratton in back in WWE's good graces — assuming she ever left.

Advertisement