Kevin Owens Says His Mom Has Been Hospitalized In Heart-Wrenching WWE SmackDown Promo

With a match against The Bloodline alongside WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at Money in the Bank looming, Kevin Owens has his mind and his heart on more important matters, admitting to the Toronto crowd that he, his father, and his brother have all been at his mother's bedside in Quebec for much of the week as she "fights like hell" through an undisclosed medical issue. Owens, flanked by Orton and Rhodes, shared the news during an in-ring promo during tonight's "WWE SmackDown."

Advertisement

"Monday morning, I got a call from my dad," Owens said, "telling me that my mom was rushed to the hospital and I needed to get home. So I jumped on a flight and I flew back to Quebec and that's where I've been for the last five days or so in the same hospital where she gave birth to me with my dad and my brother at her bedside watching her fight like hell." He reflected on events in Toronto being special to his family because they all get together and watch wrestling but this time, they can't be, as his mother is still hospitalized.

Owens went on to explain that he knew he could have stayed home tonight (and presumably even tomorrow) and it wouldn't have been a problem for anyone in the back or in the ring (to which Orton nodded in agreement) but that it would have been a problem for his mother. Supporting his professional wrestling dream since he was 11 years old, Owens said that his mom had always told him to fight like hell and to always leave everything in the ring. "If she heard that I had missed a show," he said, "she'd be pissed. So here I am."

Advertisement