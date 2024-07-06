Recent Photo Surfaces Of Exiled WWE Star Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has popped up in the public forum in a rare appearance amidst his estranged status with WWE. Lesnar was identified in the now-paused sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE in January, during which Janel Grant described being trafficked and abused by McMahon and Laurinaitis, one instance being that she was used as a deal softener in a former UFC Heavyweight Champion's contract negotiations in 2020. Lesnar was reportedly dropped from immediate creative plans in light of the development, although WWE CCO Paul Levesque has confirmed he is still with WWE and "just being Brock."

The former WWE Champion was spotted recently, chronicled in several posts on social media, snapped with a young fan. His daughter, Mya Lesnar, can be seen in the background of the photo.

Recent photo of WWE star Brock Lesnar. pic.twitter.com/PMptccFWKI — BuzzTrendy – Pro Wrestling & Entertainment (@BuzzTrendyNews) July 6, 2024

Grant's initial filing never mentioned Lesnar by name, but the descriptor of former UFC Heavyweight Champion in negotiations with WWE in 2020 was noted as befitting the "Beast Incarnate" in his situation after dropping the WWE Championship at WrestleMania that year ahead of his contract expiring. He eventually returned to the promotion, feuding with Roman Reigns and later Cody Rhodes, the latter of which he most recently battled at SummerSlam 2023. Reports later emerged directly identifying Lesnar as the person described in Grant's filing, seemingly putting the brakes on a penciled in Royal Rumble appearance and subsequent feud with Gunther, if reports are to be believed. Grant's lawsuit was paused in May in co-operation with a Department of Justice investigation into McMahon.

