WWE MITB Kickoff Crowd Chants 'Michael Cole' After He Imitates Iconic Superstar Intro

Michael Cole doesn't look to be changing his day job from behind the WWE commentary desk to make the switch to ring announcing anytime soon, though his impression of Samantha Irving's now-iconic introduction for former Women's Tag Team Champion and Canada's own Chelsea Green got him cheered at a recent event. During WWE's Money in the Bank Kickoff show that aired on Peacock on Friday, Cole hosted the six women competing in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday, including IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Zoey Stark, in addition to Green, on the stage in front of the fans for a panel. However, Green didn't take kindly to Cole's sub-par introduction.

"Mikey boy, I'm going to need you to announce me properly," Green told Cole.

"It's Michael, but, nonetheless, Chelsea Green," Cole started off in his normal commentary voice, only to have both the crowd and Green boo him.

"I can't do the Samantha thing!" Cole insisted, before pulling off a slightly squeaky imitation of Irving to cheers and chants of "Michael Cole" from the kickoff crowd.

Green will vie against SKY, Valkyria, Stratton, Naomi and Stark to climb a ladder and capture the briefcase to become 2024's Ms. Money in the Bank at Saturday's premium live event, which emanates from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Green, who is originally from Victoria, the capital city of British Columbia, is competing in her first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match. She bested Bianca Belair in a match on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" to earn her spot.

