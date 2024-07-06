WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Full & Final Card

WWE will continue their run of international Premium Live Events this Saturday when the company travels north of the border to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the annual Money in the Bank event. Fans at the Scotiabank Arena will see the 15th iteration of what many consider the unofficial fifth member of the "big five" PLE's, but what will the Canadian faithful have to look forward to this weekend?

Advertisement

As the name suggests there will be two Money in the Bank ladder matches, where the winners will earn themselves guaranteed shots at any one of WWE's top champions at any time in the next 12 months. Starting with the ladies, former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY will look to become the first woman in history to win the annual ladder match at consecutive events (we're not including Carmella's wins in 2017 since James Ellsworth technically won one of those matches). However, she will have to beat Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, and Chelsea Green in order to do so. As for the men, the field of Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and Chad Gable sees one of the most unpredictable line-ups in recent memory.

Advertisement

The other three matches on the show won't have any ladder-related violence, but the stakes will be just as high. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will do battle with The Bloodline, but it's still unclear at time of writing whether it will be Tonga Loa or Jacob Fatu joining Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in that match. In the two title matches, Sami Zayn has the unenviable task of defending his Intercontinental Championship against former NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and in the main event, Damian Priest will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the title again as long as Priest is champion, but if Rollins wins, Priest will be forced to leave The Judgment Day.