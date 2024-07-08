Nathan Frazer & Axiom Take Chase U To School, Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles At Heatwave

The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship is safe for now. Despite the tenuous state of the group's partnership, Axiom and Nathan Frazer were able to escape Toronto, Ontario, Canada's Scotiabank Arena with their title reign intact.

Advertisement

At WWE NXT Heatwave, the fast-paced twosome overcame Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Chase and Hudson had plenty of support from Riley Osborne and Thea Hail at ringside but were unable to best the champions. Axiom and Frazer gave them plenty of openings though, especially through the match's closing section, Frazer and Axiom kept accidentally kicking each other, constantly bringing them to the brink of losing the titles, however the team was able to recover, with Axiom dropping Chase with a Golden Ration kick to retain the titles.

Axiom and Frazer have been champions since April 9, when they defeated Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker at the post-WrestleMania edition of "WWE NXT," clocking in at 89 days.

Advertisement